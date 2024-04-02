La Ronge, Sask. man in custody, charged with second-degree murder: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP said a man from La Ronge, Sask., is in custody and scheduled to appear in court on Thursday after being charged with second-degree murder.

Thirty-three-year-old Brad Ratt is accused in the death of 52-year-old Sharon Brown.

Her death is under investigation by the Saskatchewan Major Crimes Unit.

Brown was found injured at a residence on Far Reserve Road in La Ronge by RCMP on Sunday and reported dead at the scene.

Ratt was remanded into custody and will appear in court in La Ronge on Thursday.