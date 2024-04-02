Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Jury selection begins in Alberta border blockade mischief trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2024 2:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Convoy marks two years since Coutts border blockade'
Convoy marks two years since Coutts border blockade
Two years after disrupting Alberta's border with the United States over pandemic restrictions, a large convoy of people returned to Coutts to mark the anniversary of the border blockade. Jaclyn Kucey reports – Jan 29, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Jury selection has started in a trial for three men charged in connection with a blockade at the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta.

Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk and Gerhard Janzen are charged with mischief over $5,000.

Police have alleged the three were key participants in the 2022 protest.

The accused met and shook hands with supporters at the courthouse in Lethbridge, Alta.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Dozens of people gathered outside with some holding signs, including one stating “Freedom is God Given Not Government Given.”

The blockade over COVID-19 pandemic health restrictions paralyzed Alberta’s main border crossing for more than two weeks.

The trial is scheduled to run until April 19.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '2 accused in Coutts blockade plead guilty to lesser charges'
2 accused in Coutts blockade plead guilty to lesser charges
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices