Jury selection begins in Alberta border blockade mischief trial

Jury selection has started in a trial for three men charged in connection with a blockade at the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta.

Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk and Gerhard Janzen are charged with mischief over $5,000.

Police have alleged the three were key participants in the 2022 protest.

The accused met and shook hands with supporters at the courthouse in Lethbridge, Alta.

Dozens of people gathered outside with some holding signs, including one stating “Freedom is God Given Not Government Given.”

The blockade over COVID-19 pandemic health restrictions paralyzed Alberta’s main border crossing for more than two weeks.

The trial is scheduled to run until April 19.