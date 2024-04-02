Saskatchewan’s Western Development Museum celebrates 75th anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

The Western Development Museum in Saskatchewan is celebrating its 75th anniversary and the province has proclaimed April 2 as Western Development Museum Day.

“Whether it is marveling at the power of massive steam engines, standing in the shadow of an iconic prairie grain elevator or learning about early transportation on the prairies, the Western Development Museum is home to more than 75,000 artifacts, each with a unique and interesting Saskatchewan story,” said Laura Ross, Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport.

4:21 Celebrating Saskatoon’s heritage at the Western Development Museum

The Western Development Museum (WDM) has four locations across the province in Saskatoon, North Battleford, Yorkton and Moose Jaw.

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday’s celebration also comes with a special 75-cent admission fee for the day.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“For 75 years, the WDM has been connecting people with Saskatchewan’s rich heritage,” said board chair Orlanda Drebit.

“Each WDM location offers a unique opportunity to step back in time and connect with our shared histories. We invite everyone to come and explore all the WDM has to offer as we look to the past and plan for the future.”

Each location will have a anniversary themed seek and finds, history video, and cupcakes will be served at 2 p.m.