Prairie Harm Reduction chops 6 hours of evening support in funding crisis

Send this page to someone via email

As of May 1, Prairie Harm Reduction will be cutting its evening hours back by six hours due to a lack of funding.

For the last several years, the safe-consumption site and drop-in centre has been open every day 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We are the only location open in the evening for people in this community. We are also the only public washroom.”

Next month, the facility won’t be operating later than 4 p.m.

2:08 Prairie Harm Reduction accused of playing role in nearby bank closure

Prairie Harm Reduction executive director Kayla DeMong said staff has seen demand skyrocket, with roughly 200 more individuals accessing services, requiring more staff on site.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s well known that our safe consumption site is not properly funded and that we rely on donations,” DeMong said.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

She said the facility has only about $65,000 dedicated to operating the drop-in site this year — $335,000 shy of what is needed for the demand in 2024.

“There will be nobody there to provide support to those overdosing outside the building.”

DeMong said that Saskatoon is seeing a steady increase of overdoses during the evening hours and Prairie Harm Reduction staff attend to multiple scenes outside the building at night when the doors are closed.

“Nobody is going to be there and that is a scary thing to try and come to terms with,” DeMong said.

With hundreds of additional individuals requiring the facilities services, she said her just staff can’t keep up.

4:13 More resources needed to deal with addictions: Prairie Harm Reduction

The space was originally built in anticipation of sheltering around 30 individuals, but DeMong said there are upwards of 70 to 80 people in the drop-in centre at any given time using the beds, drinking coffee and eating some of the food that the centre provides.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our day staff need more capacity and more support to deal with the volume of people and for evening staff, we are looking at six or seven full-time positions to manage what we are dealing with,” she said.

According to Prairie Harm Reduction, the drop-in centre has never been funded by dollars from the provincial budget. DeMong said that the Ministry of Health funds a case management team but that the team doesn’t work in the drop-in centre.

“It is absolutely shocking that our province has made decisions without considering our people that are living on our streets,” DeMong said. “We know the numbers are growing. We know about the lack of housing. We know about the lack of financial support and year after year we are seeing less and less money being put into this community.”

She said she feels it is the government’s responsibility to step in and make things better.

“Creating more treatment beds right now is not the solution. We need to keep people alive.”

Global News has reached out to the provincial government for comment.

DeMong said Prairie Harm Reduction will continue to look for money through fundraising and reaching out for donations.