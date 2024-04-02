Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, April 2

See more sharing options

Home organizing tips, rebranding a company and allergy season remedies.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, April 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Home organizing tips with 74 Doors

Susie Bishop with 74 Doors gave some tips on how to approach home organizing.

Bishop said people oftentimes compare themselves with others and don’t break up a daunting task into several smaller ones.

She said it’s good to recognize that some of these projects can take more time than you might think.

4:16 Home organizing tips with 74 Doors

Rebranding companies to keep pace in today’s market

Ryan Townend with WJ Agency gave some insight on why a company may undergo a rebrand.

He said a rebrand can be part of a natural evolution, updating an old logo to make it modern.

Townend said crisis management, business mergers or audience shifts can also spur a rebrand.

4:37 Rebranding companies to keep pace in today’s market

Contending with allergy season in Saskatchewan

Kelly Kizlyk, a local pharmacist, spoke about remedies for allergy season.

She spoke about some of the symptoms people with allergies may face.

Kizlyk said some of the best treatments against allergies can be preventive, non-drug measures.

3:57 Contending with allergy season in Saskatchewan

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, April 2

Sunshine and blue skies — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Tuesday, April 2, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

