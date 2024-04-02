Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, April 2

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 11:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, April 2'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, April 2
Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, April 2.
Home organizing tips, rebranding a company and allergy season remedies.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, April 2, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Home organizing tips with 74 Doors

Susie Bishop with 74 Doors gave some tips on how to approach home organizing.

Bishop said people oftentimes compare themselves with others and don’t break up a daunting task into several smaller ones.

She said it’s good to recognize that some of these projects can take more time than you might think.

Click to play video: 'Home organizing tips with 74 Doors'
Home organizing tips with 74 Doors

Rebranding companies to keep pace in today’s market

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Ryan Townend with WJ Agency gave some insight on why a company may undergo a rebrand.

He said a rebrand can be part of a natural evolution, updating an old logo to make it modern.

Townend said crisis management, business mergers or audience shifts can also spur a rebrand.

Click to play video: 'Rebranding companies to keep pace in today’s market'
Rebranding companies to keep pace in today’s market

Contending with allergy season in Saskatchewan

Kelly Kizlyk, a local pharmacist, spoke about remedies for allergy season.

She spoke about some of the symptoms people with allergies may face.

Kizlyk said some of the best treatments against allergies can be preventive, non-drug measures.

Click to play video: 'Contending with allergy season in Saskatchewan'
Contending with allergy season in Saskatchewan

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, April 2

Sunshine and blue skies — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Tuesday, April 2, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, April 2'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, April 2
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

