Crime

ASIRT to oversee investigation into in-custody death in Red Deer

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 10:43 am
1 min read
ASIRT has now taken over an investigation involving the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) after a 19-year-old woman was shot Tuesday following a confrontation with police inside a west Edmonton home.
File: ASIRT logo on a truck. File/Global News
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is overseeing the investigation into the death of a man who was in police custody in Red Deer.

Just before 11 p.m. on March 25, Red Deer RCMP went to a home on 50th Avenue after they received complaints of a man acting erratically and running onto the road.

The man was arrested and taken to the Red Deer RCMP detachment.

While in a cell, police said the man appeared to be in medical distress and EMS crews were called. When EMS arrived, the man became unresponsive, police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

CPR was performed on the man and he was taken to the Red Deer Regional Hospital where he was being monitored in the ICU.

At about 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, police said they were notified that the man died of his injuries in the ICU.

The director of law enforcement was notified and directed the RCMP to investigate the incident under ASIRT oversight.

“Events like this are difficult for everyone involved, however, the RCMP believes in accountability and transparency and will provide full transparency to ASIRT,” RCMP said in a news release.

The RCMP will also conduct an internal review of what happened in this incident. RCMP training, police response and the member’s duty status will be subject to review, the RCMP said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

