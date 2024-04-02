Menu

Money

Grocery code of conduct won’t drive food prices higher, Empire CEO says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2024 9:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Breaking down the Grocery Code of Conduct'
Breaking down the Grocery Code of Conduct
The Grocery Code of Conduct has been a hot topic in a number of federal committee meetings. It was developed as a way to promote fair trading practices. To get a better understanding on how you can use it, The Food Professor, Sylvain Charlebois joins Antony Robart with more. – Feb 26, 2024
Empire Co. Ltd. chief executive Michael Medline says there’s no evidence that a grocery code of conduct would raise food prices for Canadians.

The president and CEO of Sobeys’ parent company made the comment at a Retail Council of Canada event in Toronto Tuesday.

Medline says he wouldn’t support a grocery code of conduct for his industry if he thought it would make retail prices higher.

Click to play video: 'Could a grocery code of conduct cut food prices?'
Could a grocery code of conduct cut food prices?
Last fall, Loblaw and Walmart said they wouldn’t sign the code as currently drafted, stalling progress as the code neared completion.

Proponents of the code say it will help level the playing field for suppliers and smaller grocery retailers.

But Loblaw and Walmart have said they are concerned it would raise food prices for Canadians.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

