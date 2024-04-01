Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg golf range opens for season: ‘We really haven’t stopped’

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 1, 2024 6:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg golfers had year-round range time thanks to warm weather: golf course manager'
Winnipeg golfers had year-round range time thanks to warm weather: golf course manager
WATCH: On Monday, Shooters Family Golf Centre & Restaurant services manager Amy Cerezani said the driving range has been open to golfers for 12 consecutive months which "has never happened in Shooters' 31 years of business."
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There may still be a little snow on the ground, but it wasn’t enough to deter some eager golfers from breaking out their clubs.

On Monday, a handful of keeners showed up at Shooters Family Golf Centre’s driving range, now that it’s officially open.

The centre said plus temperatures and sunshine have teed them up for a successful start to the season — if it’s even possible to say the last one ended.

“We really haven’t stopped golfing since last season,” said Shooters’ food services manager, Amy Cerasani.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The golf course closed officially on Dec. 7. The driving range opened the last week of January, for four days in February, and opened in March. Now we’re in April, so we’ve golfed for 12 consecutive months,” she said.

In 31 years of business, she added, Shooters has never experienced a season as long as this one, but she’s not complaining.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re just excited we can be open and that folks are ready to go in and start golfing,” Cerasani said, adding the off-and-on season made it easier to kick into gear this year.

Trending Now

The manager hopes the course can open early, and wishes for “a long, hot, dry, no mosquito season.”

Click to play video: 'For Winnipeg golf fans, heat wave means December is time to hit the links'
For Winnipeg golf fans, heat wave means December is time to hit the links
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices