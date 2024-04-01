Winnipeg golf range opens for season: ‘We really haven’t stopped’

Send this page to someone via email

There may still be a little snow on the ground, but it wasn’t enough to deter some eager golfers from breaking out their clubs.

On Monday, a handful of keeners showed up at Shooters Family Golf Centre’s driving range, now that it’s officially open.

The centre said plus temperatures and sunshine have teed them up for a successful start to the season — if it’s even possible to say the last one ended.

“We really haven’t stopped golfing since last season,” said Shooters’ food services manager, Amy Cerasani.

“The golf course closed officially on Dec. 7. The driving range opened the last week of January, for four days in February, and opened in March. Now we’re in April, so we’ve golfed for 12 consecutive months,” she said.

In 31 years of business, she added, Shooters has never experienced a season as long as this one, but she’s not complaining.

“We’re just excited we can be open and that folks are ready to go in and start golfing,” Cerasani said, adding the off-and-on season made it easier to kick into gear this year.

The manager hopes the course can open early, and wishes for “a long, hot, dry, no mosquito season.”