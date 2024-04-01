Menu

Sports

Moose forward Brad Lambert named AHL rookie of the month

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 1, 2024 3:20 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Moose forward Brad Lambert is the American Hockey League’s rookie of the month.

The 20-year-old leads the Moose in scoring and recorded 18 points in 13 games over the course of March, leading the AHL with 14 assists over that time.

A native of Lahti, Finland, Lambert was drafted 30th overall by the Winnipeg Jets, with whom he signed a three-year entry-level contract in December 2022.

He’s the fifth Moose player to receive rookie of the month honours, joining Cole Perfetti in April of 2021 and Brenden Kitchton in January of 2014 with the current incarnation of the Moose as the Jets’ farm team, and Cory Schneider (March 2008) and Kevin Bieksa (March 2005), from when the team was affiliated with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Moose, who currently sit in fifth place in the AHL’s Central Division, see their next action on Tuesday in a road game in Abbotsford, B.C.

Tracking the Moose: Bright future for young forwards
