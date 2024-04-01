Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2024 11:56 am
1 min read
The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. CHY/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the telecommunications and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.94 points at 22,138.09.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 244.01 points at 39,563.36. The S&P 500 index was down 16.68 points at 5,237.67, while the Nasdaq composite was down 23.00 points at 16,356.46.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.68 cents US compared with 73.80 cents US on Thursday.

Trending Now

The May crude oil contract was up 81 cents at US$83.98 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up seven cents at US$1.83 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$16.60 at US$2,255.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up five cents at US$4.06 a pound.

Advertisement
More on Money
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices