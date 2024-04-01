Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Minimum wage up across Atlantic Canada with biggest jump in Newfoundland and Labrador

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2024 10:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Minimum wage in N.S. to rise by 20 cents this April'
Minimum wage in N.S. to rise by 20 cents this April
Nova Scotia’s minimum wage is going up – and workers say it’s not enough. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports, the 20-cent raise will come into effect in the spring. – Jan 4, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The minimum wage is going up today in all four Atlantic Canadian provinces.

Newfoundland and Labrador is leading the way with a 60-cent increase, bringing its hourly rate to $15.60 — the highest minimum wage in the region.

New Brunswick is increasing its rate by 55 cents an hour to $15.30.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The hourly minimum wage is going up by 40 cents today in Prince Edward Island to $15.40 and then again on Oct.1, which will bring the Island’s rate to $16.

The smallest increase is in Nova Scotia, where a 20-cent jump brings that province’s rate to $15.20.

Trending Now

Nova Scotia’s Labour Department says an average of six per cent of workers were paid minimum wage between April 2022 and March 2023, primarily in the retail, food and accommodation industries.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices