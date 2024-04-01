Menu

Crime

‘Shelter in place’: Toronto police warn after shooting in residential neighbourhood

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 1, 2024 9:08 am
1 min read
Police put up police tape after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Toronto on April 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Police put up police tape after a shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Toronto on April 1, 2024. Kayla McLean / Global News
Toronto police are warning people to stay out of a residential neighbourhood shortly after a Monday morning shooting that sent one person to hospital.

“Please stay out of the area,” police said on X.

A shooting happened near Hampton Park Crescent and True Davidson Drive in the Bayview Avenue and Pottery Road area at around 8:08 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News they took one person to hospital in serious condition.

A suspect fled the area in a blue SUV, police said.

“Police on scene are asking residents, pedestrians, and media in the area of Hampton Park Cres and True Davidson Dr to shelter in place while they search the area,” police said in their warning on X.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

