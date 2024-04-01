Partners in Guelph supportive housing project thrilled with funding announcement

Send this page to someone via email

A community health organization in Guelph is thrilled with $9 million in funding for projects announced last week in Ontario’s 2024 budget.

“We have been relentlessly pursuing the adequate funding that is need to run specialized health services that folks need,” said Melissa Kwiatkowski, CEO of Guelph Community Health Centre.

One of the projects is 10 Shelldale, a supportive housing project that is currently under construction next to the Shelldale Community Centre. Guelph Community Health Centre is a partner in the project.

“This is the result of support, encouragement, advice, and guidance from many partners from the community,” Kwiatkowski said.

“We’re particularly grateful (for) the support from the provincial government, and especially Health Minister Sylvia Jones for recognizing housing as health care.”

The funding will be used towards the operation of the project that will provide 32 new units. There will also be enhanced specialized health services to three other housing projects in Guelph that will help an additional 76 people.

“There is lots of research that these programs help improve the quality of life for the residents that are living there and the overall community,” Kwiatkowski said.

“We are so grateful for this funding from the Provincial government, through the Ministry of Health, which will make a meaningful difference in the Guelph community,” said Kristin Kerr, CEO of Stonehenge Therapeutic Community, another 10 Shelldale partner.

Work on 10 Shelldale is expected to be completed in June 2024.