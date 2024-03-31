Man suffers injuries to face in hammer beating, woman arrested: Sarnia, Ont., police

Send this page to someone via email

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested after a man was beaten with a hammer on Friday, suffering injuries to his face, according to police in Sarnia, Ont.

Police say officers were called to the area of Kathleen Street and Walnut Street Friday afternoon where they found the injured man. Investigators say a fight over illegal drugs had broken out between the man, aged 28, and another man inside a home.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A woman joined the fight and allegedly hit the victim in the face several times with a hammer. The victim was rushed to hospital and received 25 stitches for a large gash on his upper lip, police say. He is expected to recover.

The accused woman was charged with assault. The other man has been identified, and police say they’re continuing to investigate.