Canada

Man suffers injuries to face in hammer beating, woman arrested: Sarnia, Ont., police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 31, 2024 2:49 pm
1 min read
Investigators say a fight had broken out between two men inside a home over illegal drugs. A woman then joined in and reportedly hit the victim's face several times with a hammer.
According to police in Sarnia, Ont., the Friday hammer beating occurred when a fight broke out over illegal drugs. Sarnia police
A 43-year-old woman has been arrested after a man was beaten with a hammer on Friday, suffering injuries to his face, according to police in Sarnia, Ont.

Police say officers were called  to the area of Kathleen Street and Walnut Street Friday afternoon where they found the injured man. Investigators say a fight over illegal drugs had broken out between the man, aged 28, and another man inside a home.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A woman joined the fight and allegedly hit the victim in the face several times with a hammer. The victim was rushed to hospital and received 25 stitches for a large gash on his upper lip, police say. He is expected to recover.

The accused woman was charged with assault. The other man has been identified, and police say they’re continuing to investigate.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

