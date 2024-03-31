Menu

Fire

Winnipeg fire crews investigating structure fire on Bannatyne Avenue West

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted March 31, 2024 1:19 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo seen on a fire truck in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo seen on a fire truck in this file photo. Elisha Dacey / Global News
Officials say no one was injured following a Sunday morning structure fire in Winnipeg.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire at a one-and-a-half-storey house in the 1400 block of Bannatyne Avenue West at 6:25 a.m.

The fire was declared under control by 7:40 a.m. No injuries were reported and officials say no one was found after a search of the building.

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

