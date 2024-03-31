Winnipeg fire crews investigating structure fire on Bannatyne Avenue West

Officials say no one was injured following a Sunday morning structure fire in Winnipeg.
Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire at a one-and-a-half-storey house in the 1400 block of Bannatyne Avenue West at 6:25 a.m.
The fire was declared under control by 7:40 a.m. No injuries were reported and officials say no one was found after a search of the building.
An investigation is ongoing.
