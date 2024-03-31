Menu

Canada

Manitoba to fund $21m in road upgrades for Norway House Cree Nation and community

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted March 31, 2024 12:30 pm
1 min read
Norway House Cree Nation Chief Larson Anderson called the road improvements "essential infrastructure initiatives that will improve the safety of community members.". View image in full screen
Norway House Cree Nation Chief Larson Anderson called the road improvements "essential infrastructure initiatives that will improve the safety of community members.". Norway House Cree Nation / Facebook
The Manitoba government announced plans Thursday to fund $21.5 million in upgrades to provincially owned roads that pass through and connect the Norway House Cree Nation and the community of Norway House.

The plan includes the repaving of about 30 kilometres of roads entering and connecting the two communities, as well as the restoration of Provincial Road 373, the province said.

“We’re upgrading and restoring the roads connecting communities to each other and the local airport,” Lisa Naylor, provincial minister of transportation and infrastructure, said in a media release.

“This will make it easier and safer for people to get around the Norway House region. As we prioritize vital infrastructure across the province, we’re collaborating with First Nations in the spirit of reconciliation, community well-being and economic growth.”

Chief Larson Anderson of the Norway House Cree Nation said he was pleased to see the projects move ahead.

“These are essential infrastructure initiatives that will improve the safety of community members. It is a sign that the government takes northern needs seriously.”

In its announcement, the province also said it would work on a feasibility study with the federal government to replace the Sea Falls Ferry with a permanent bridge.

Major investment in Winnipeg infrastructure already underway, mayor says
