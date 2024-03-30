Fort Nelson, B.C. hospital emergency room closed due to staffing challenges

Community members in Fort Nelson have been advised the local emergency department has had a temporary closure.
The Fort Nelson General Hospital closure is from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and is due to challenges with nursing coverage.
Northern Health said anyone in need of emergency care should still call 911 for transport to the nearest facility.
However, the closest emergency department is in Fort St. John, which is roughly a four-hour drive away.
It is not the only Northern Health community dealing with emergency room closures as the Prince Rupert emergency department has closed ten times in March alone.
All of those closures are also due to staffing issues.
