National

Health

Fort Nelson, B.C. hospital emergency room closed due to staffing challenges

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 30, 2024 5:30 pm
1 min read
Fort Nelson, B.C. hospital emergency room closed due to staffing challenges
A Fort Nelson General Hospital emergency department closure is active from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and is due to challenges with nursing coverage.
Community members in Fort Nelson have been advised the local emergency department has had a temporary closure.

The Fort Nelson General Hospital closure is from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and is due to challenges with nursing coverage.

Northern Health said anyone in need of emergency care should still call 911 for transport to the nearest facility.

Medical students voice ER care concerns

However, the closest emergency department is in Fort St. John, which is roughly a four-hour drive away.

It is not the only Northern Health community dealing with emergency room closures as the Prince Rupert emergency department has closed ten times in March alone.

All of those closures are also due to staffing issues.

Prince Rupert woman describes desparate 911 call following husband’s seizure
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

