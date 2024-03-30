Menu

Canada

40-year-old N.B. man dead after single-vehicle crash in Kent County: police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted March 30, 2024 3:41 pm
1 min read
In a release issued on Saturday morning, police said first responders arrived at about 10:30 p.m. to the scene of the crash on Richibouctou-Village Road.
In a release issued on Saturday morning, police said first responders arrived at about 10:30 p.m. to the scene of the crash on Richibouctou-Village Road. . File Photo / Global News
A 40-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in the Kent County settlement of Richibouctou-Village, N.B., on Thursday night.

In a release issued on Saturday morning, police said first responders arrived at about 10:30 p.m. at the scene of the crash on Richibouctou-Village Road.

“The driver and sole occupant died at the scene as a result of his injuries,” police said in a statement.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner’s office are assisting with an ongoing investigation into the fatal crash.

Police said an autospy has been scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death. The man was reported to be from the community where the crash took place.

