Canada

Stanley Park Easter train halted due to track damage

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 30, 2024 3:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Stanley Park Easter train halted for Saturday due to track damage'
Stanley Park Easter train halted for Saturday due to track damage
The much-anticipated return of the Stanley Park Easter train ride has come to an abrupt halt. The ride is closed on Saturday, with the Vancouver Park Board saying a minor incident Friday night caused damage to a section of the track.
The much-anticipated return of the Stanley Park’s Easter train ride has come to an abrupt halt.

The ride is closed on Saturday with the Vancouver Park Board saying a minor incident Friday night caused damage to a section of the track.

The “incident” happened during a routine closedown procedure.

No guests were on site and no staff were injured at the time.

“Preliminary assessments suggest that the damage is minor,” Vancouver city staff said in a release. “With the safety of staff and guests as our top priority, the train will be closed on Saturday to allow maintenance by contractors and a thorough safety inspection by Technical Safety BC.”

All tickets purchased for Saturday will be refunded, and anyone with tickets for Sunday and Monday can also request a refund.

At this time, the train is expected to resume running on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Documents reveal what really happened to the Stanley Park train'
Documents reveal what really happened to the Stanley Park train

The train was out of commission from September 2022 to the winter of 2023 after it failed an inspection.

Documents obtained by Global News revealed that the safety regulator found a laundry list of problems with the train when it was shut down.

Those included one engine leaking oil on a brake lining, one locomotive with brakes that were freezing, and one with a radiator that was overheating.

Portions of the track were rusty and multiple rail ties were found to have rotted with loose rail spikes. Brake issues were identified with every single passenger carriage.

Those issues were seemingly fixed before the Bright Nights event at the end of November 2023.

Click to play video: 'Stanley Park train back on track of Easter with accessible carriages'
Stanley Park train back on track of Easter with accessible carriages
