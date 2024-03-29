Menu

Canada

A Nigerian family says they face ‘persecution’ if deported. They’re pleading to stay

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2024 3:13 pm
1 min read
Roxham Road: RCMP demolish last building at unofficial migrant crossing in Quebec
RELATED: Roxham Road: RCMP demolish last building at unofficial migrant crossing in Quebec – Sep 25, 2023
Community groups gathered outside the federal immigration minister’s office in Montreal Friday morning to demand a stop to next month’s planned deportation of a local family originally from Nigeria.

Deborah Adegboye says she, her husband and first child were fleeing religious persecution in their home country when they entered Canada as asylum-seekers via the now-shuttered Roxham Road crossing in 2017.

Adegboye now works as an orderly, travelling between the homes of patients with disabilities offering assistance with basic tasks.

Guillaume Cliche-Rivard, a member of Quebec’s national assembly who was present at the demonstration outside Marc Miller’s office, said it is unconscionable that Canada would expel an essential worker during a labour shortage in the health care sector.

Adegboye said she sees the deportation order from federal immigration officials as a death sentence for her family, which now includes two more children who were born in Canada.

She issued a plea for Canada to reverse the deportation so she can continue to build a life for her children and care for her patients.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

