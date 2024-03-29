Justin Trudeau’s pay will top $400K on April 1 as politicians get raises

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon make more than $400,000 a year as his pay and the compensation for other federal politicians are set to increase April 1.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will also see an increase in his base pay as an MP and top up as opposition leader, the latter of which will go to $96,800, bringing him to $299,900 a year.

On April 1, the base pay for members of Parliament will increase to $203,100 from $194,600 a year, according to the office of the Speaker of the House of Commons. It is an increase of $8,500 or 4.3 per cent.

In an email to Global News, the office said that salaries are adjusted every year on April 1 based on “the index of the average percentage increase in base-rate wages for a calendar year in Canada resulting from major settlements negotiated in the private sector (4.4 per cent in 2023).”

“The index is published by Employment and Social Development Canada within three months following the end of each calendar year,” the email read.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s salary as an MP will increase to the same amount and his top-up pay as prime minister will also increase to $203,100 from $194,600, netting him an increase of $17,000 from his 2023 total of $389,200, to make his total pay as of April 1 $406,200.

The Speaker of the House of Commons’ top up will increase to $96,800 from $92,800, the same raise the government House leader and all ministers as well as ministers of state will see on top of their base salaries as MPs.

Leaders of other parties in the House of Commons will get top ups of $68,600 from $65,800, on top of their base MP salaries. The House leaders from other parties will get top ups of $19,600, up from $18,800. The chairs as well as vice-chairs of standing committees will get $13,800, up from $13,300, and $6,800, up from $6,600, respectively.

The pay raises will come the same day as an increase to the carbon price that federal Conservatives as well as provincial premiers across the political spectrum have opposed.