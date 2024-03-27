Menu

Canada

Foreign interference inquiry set to begin. What to expect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2024 7:49 am
1 min read
Foreign interference an ‘existential threat’ to democracy: Trudeau
Members of diaspora communities are slated to testify Wednesday as a federal inquiry begins two weeks of hearings into foreign meddling allegations and how the government responded to them.

The hearings will focus on possible interference by China, India, Russia and others in the last two general elections.

The commission of inquiry, led by Quebec judge Marie-Josée Hogue, expects to hear evidence from more than 40 people, including community members, political party representatives and federal election officials.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, members of his cabinet and various senior government officials are also slated to appear at the hearings, which run from today through April 10.

An initial report of findings from the commission is due May 3.

The inquiry will then shift to broader policy issues, looking at the ability of the government to detect, deter and counter foreign interference, with a final report by the end of the year.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

