Remote work and how it’s shaping where people are now buying homes in Ontario

'Drive until they can afford' Data from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board shows the average price of a home in the city of Toronto was $884,385 in January 2020. The average price increased by 40 per cent to $1,243,070 in April 2022 and has since fallen 22 per cent to $959,915 as of January 2024. While the percentage increase in price may seem large, areas outside of the Greater Toronto Area saw significant increases in the average home sales price – in many cases nearly doubling in two years. Prices increased in the Hamilton area by about 40 per cent to just under $976,000 from 2020 to 2022, before falling around 10 per cent from record highs last year, according to the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington. Areas farther away from the GTA saw sales prices nearly double. From his experience, real estate agent Rob Golfi says there are many from the GTA who simply "drive until they can afford." Canadian Real Estate Association data shows the price of a home in the Guelph area climbed over 80 per cent between January 2020 and February 2022 to $1.1 million, before falling about 20 per cent from record highs as of January. Data from the London St. Thomas Association of Realtors shows prices in the region climbed 88 per cent between January 2020 and February 2022, to $825,221. As of February, the average sales price is 25 per cent down from the peak. CREA data shows similar percentage changes to the home sales prices in the Kingston area over that time frame, with prices peaking at just under $750,000 in March 2022. In Windsor and Essex County, CREA data shows the price of a home roughly doubled between January 2020 and March 2022 to just over $700,000. As of February 2024, the price was down about 17 per cent from the peak. According to data from the Barrie and District Association of Realtors, the average sales price of a home in Barrie ballooned by roughly 90 per cent between 2020 and 2022 to just over $1 million before falling about 25 per cent from record highs in 2023. Shannon Murree, team lead of the MovingSimcoe.com team with RE/Max, Hallmark Chay Realty, said as return-to-office policies multiplied, so did the number of people deciding they no longer wanted to accept the commute. "Barrie, for example, if you have to go to Toronto and you have to work for 9:00 … if you leave one minute past quarter after 6 or 6:30 – that's it, you're done. You're going to be stuck in traffic," she said. "I was just talking to somebody that a normal 45-minute drive took him 2.5 hours to come in."

'The office market is currently devastated' The month after the World Health Organization deemed COVID-19 to be a pandemic, 41.1 per cent of working Canadians were working remotely. As of February 2024, 13.5 per cent of working Canadians aged 15 to 69 worked exclusively from home while 11.4 per cent had a hybrid arrangement, StatCan says. While difficult to quantify statistically, there's reason to believe travel restrictions and remote work helped drive people to look at more rural areas in the first few years of this decade. One real estate agent stated in July 2020 that when northern Ontario regions reopened sooner than Toronto, "they all started coming up here." Jill Price with Re-Max All Stars, covering a region spanning from the Kawarthas to Bancroft, said at the time that retirees were taking early retirement and moving up north while younger couples in their early 30s working from home were choosing to make their home office next to a lake. Though the share of remote workers is far from its April 2020 peak, the office environment appears forever changed. Across Canada, commercial real estate has not recovered from a massive increase in vacancy. Maria Benavente, vice-president and real estate-focused portfolio manager at Dynamic Funds, claims 10 to 15 per cent of demand has been "permanently destroyed." Nationally, the downtown office vacancy rate hit a record high of 19.4 per cent to end 2023, according to data from commercial real estate and investment firm CBRE. For context, a "healthy" office vacancy rate would fall between 10 and 12 per cent. Courtney Elling, intelligent workspace leader for Cisco Canada, said "flexibility is definitely here to stay" and the results of Cisco's Reimaging Workplace Survey show employees and employers are nearly equally split on work preferences. Among employers, 24 per cent of those surveyed preferred a mix of home and office, 37 per cent preferred to be mostly in the office and 34 per cent preferred working mainly from home. Among employees, the split was 29 per cent, 34 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively. Elling said over the last three years she's seen organizations taking advantage of the fact that they don't require as much space and perhaps getting out of a lease or selling some space. "What they're struggling with (now) is the data. How do I get data to tell me how space really is being used, so that I can make these decisions with a little more support and quantitative data?" Real estate agent Marcus Plowright said return-to-office policies haven't had much of an impact on commercial real estate in the London and St. Thomas area. "The office market is currently devastated. I've seen a 25,000-square-foot office footprint reduced to 4,000," he explained. "Even if a business wants to get their people back in, they have to accommodate and say, 'Well, we want you two days or three days out of five,' and those people can commute and suffer that commute for two or three days." Closest to the GTA, Hamilton saw a lot of people settling in the region from Toronto during the height of the pandemic and Golfi says that trend is continuing. He also hasn't noticed any big impact from return-to-office policies, echoing Plowright's sentiments about accepting a few days of commuting. He said nearly a third of the houses currently sold in the Hamilton area are still to buyers from the GTA. Real estate duo Beth and Ryan Waller in Guelph were at one point fielding calls almost daily from people in the GTA looking to move. Now, however, they said that anecdotally they're seeing more people leaving Guelph – and not to return to the big city. They had one person move from Guelph to Listowel and another from Guelph all the way to Edmonton. "People are, in fact, from our perspective, not even moving back to the city, but they're doing the opposite and going further," Ryan Waller said. Real estate broker Matt Lee said Kingston is a great retirement community but during the height of the pandemic, he was "selling homes for older people" who were moving to be closer to their children and grandchildren, "which generally meant they were moving back towards the city." At the same time, he said, those doing remote work were moving to where they could "get out of the city and have a little more space." Both those shifts appear to be reversing, Lee said, with retirees starting to come back and fewer out-of-town remote workers buying in Kingston.