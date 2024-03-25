Menu

Crime

Man’s death in Surrey prompts investigation by B.C.’s police watchdog

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 25, 2024 12:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s police watchdog called in after Surrey man’s death'
B.C.’s police watchdog called in after Surrey man’s death
The Independent Investigations Office has been called after a man died in Surrey on Sunday afternoon. Police said officers were called to what appears to be a domestic dispute.
B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in Surrey.

It happened Sunday afternoon at a home near 159A Street and 37 Avenue in the Morgan Creek area after police responded to reports of a domestic dispute.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in to determine if police actions or inactions played a role in the man’s death.

Police said they found a man dead inside the home from what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries.

Click to play video: 'IIO investigating police-involved shooting in Surrey'
IIO investigating police-involved shooting in Surrey
