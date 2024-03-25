Man’s death in Surrey prompts investigation by B.C.’s police watchdog

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in Surrey.

It happened Sunday afternoon at a home near 159A Street and 37 Avenue in the Morgan Creek area after police responded to reports of a domestic dispute.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in to determine if police actions or inactions played a role in the man’s death.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said they found a man dead inside the home from what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries.