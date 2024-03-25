SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Russia hits Kyiv in missile strike, Ukraine says

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 25, 2024 7:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Russia launches ’49 retaliatory strikes’ on Ukraine, leaving over a million without power'
Russia launches ’49 retaliatory strikes’ on Ukraine, leaving over a million without power
WATCH - Russia launches '49 retaliatory strikes' on Ukraine, leaving over a million without power
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A three-story building in central Kyiv was badly damaged in a Russian missile attack on Monday morning that saw missile debris fall in three other districts of the city, officials said.

A string of explosions rang out across the Ukrainian capital and a Reuters reporter saw a column of smoke rising in the east of the city.

“In the (central) Pechersk district, a multi-story non-residential building was damaged,” the city’s military administration wrote on the Telegram messenger. It had described the building as residential in an earlier statement.

Click to play video: 'Russia making ‘incremental gains’ on Ukraine battlefield at ‘significant cost,’ Lloyd Austin warns'
Russia making ‘incremental gains’ on Ukraine battlefield at ‘significant cost,’ Lloyd Austin warns

Two people were hurt, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Debris also came down in the Solomyansky, Holosiyvsky and Dnipro districts, the administration said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

U.S. ambassador to Kyiv Bridget Brink said Russia had used hypersonic missiles to attack the Ukrainian capital.

“Over the last five days, Russia has launched hundreds of missiles and drones against a sovereign country,” she said.

Ukraine’s air force had warned in a Telegram message moments before the explosions that a missile was flying towards the city.

“Explosions in the capital. Urgently to the shelter!” Kyiv city mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messenger.

Russia has dramatically stepped up its missile strikes on Ukraine in recent days.

More on World
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices