Doors Open Guelph returns with new places and old favourites

Doors Open Guelph is returning for their 22nd year.

The event runs Sat. Apr. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11 different sites across the city.

Doors Open is a free annual event that gives the public an opportunity to get a glimpse of what’s inside some of Guelph’s important buildings and heritage sites.

“It’s a day intended to offer free access to buildings that have architectural, cultural significance to the city,” said Tammy Adkins, the City’s manager of museums and culture. “It gives the people a chance to learn more about what happens behind the doors of those buildings.”

A number of buildings like city hall and the provincial courthouse are back for this year’s Doors Open Guelph. There are also two new buildings that will be taking part in Doors Open: 404 York Road, home of Lost Aviators Coffee, Artworks Gallery and Ed Video, and Guelph City Greenhouses.

“(The greenhouse) is where all of the plants are grown for the gorgeous planters that you see downtown,” Adkins said. “We’ll have a chance to take a peek in the greenhouse and see what’s growing this season.”

Prior to the full day of sites, there is an event happening the night before on Apr. 26 from 5 p.m. to midnight at the Guelph Civic Museum. There will be live performances, interactive experiences, and behind-the-scenes tours.

“It’s a really great event to celebrate arts and culture in Guelph,” said Adkins.

Adkins said Doors Open Guelph is a great way for both residents and visitors to the Royal City to see places they normally don’t get to see.

“For the people who live here who drive by, or walk by, or bike by these sites and wonder what goes on inside,” she said. “And to the visitors to Guelph who want to come and experience our city.”

Adkins added that Guelph will be the first municipality in Ontario to have their Doors Open event this year.

More information on Doors Open Guelph and to volunteer can be found by going to their website.