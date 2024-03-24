Tried and tested: Saskatoon seeking public feedback on eliminating child transit fares

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a move that’s already been tried and tested in another Saskatchewan city. But public transit riders in Saskatoon have to wait a little longer.

Starting in September, the city will be implementing a system that removes the current $2.25 children’s fare and makes rides free for those aged five to 13.

The city is now looking for feedback from parents, schools, caregivers, transit operators and other community partners. City officials say they will report back to council in June, after the public engagment.



As Saskatoon mulls the logistics of the change, which council approved in November, it has had an eye on Regina, which eliminated fares for children in the five-to-13 age group in 2022.

In a report to Saskatoon’s governance and priorities committee last year, committee members heard that the City of Regina did not face any negative financial impacts as a result of subsidized transit for children. Regina Transit, on the other hand, reported a marked increased in the number of transit riders under the age of 13, with ridership up by around 260 per cent in that age group.

