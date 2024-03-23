Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Businessman helping B.C. woman who declined surgery because of post-care costs

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 23, 2024 7:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. woman bumped down transplant list because she cant afford post-transplant care costs'
B.C. woman bumped down transplant list because she cant afford post-transplant care costs
A Princeton, B.C., woman is in desperate need of a transplant with only 30 per cent lung capacity. But she's having a difficult time raising money to support herself in Vancouver for up to six months of post-transplant care. Aaron McArthur reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Okanagan resident has stepped up to help after hearing how an area woman had to decline needed surgery because she couldn’t afford post-operative costs.

Christina Derksen-Unrau of Princeton was told she would have to stay in Vancouver for up to six months following a double lung transplant.

“I have had to decline being listed (for the surgery) because I cannot afford the astronomical costs associated with mandatory aftercare as per (Vancouver General Hospital) transplant requirements,” Unrau said online.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Survey ranks Canada poorly when it comes to ease of access to primary care'
Health Matters: Survey ranks Canada poorly when it comes to ease of access to primary care

According to Unrau, staying on the Coast that long could cost an estimated $40,000, which the family cannot afford.

Story continues below advertisement

“I require a 24/7 caregiver which will be my husband, the sole income in our household, which means he will not be able to work,” said Derksen-Unrau.

Penticton businessman Gary Johal, right, is financially helping a Princeton woman who can’t afford needed surgery because of post-care costs. View image in full screen
Penticton businessman Gary Johal, right, is financially helping a Princeton woman who can’t afford needed surgery because of post-care costs. Global News

Enter businessman Gary Johal of Penticton.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

“I saw her story. It was heartbreaking,” Johal told Global News.

“My dad also was on the waiting list for six years. He was waiting for a kidney, so I know the stress and pain a family goes through. “Every day, it can feel like a year.”

Click to play video: 'Rural vs urban health care divide'
Rural vs urban health care divide
Trending Now

Johal has promised to pay any expenses that might come up.

Story continues below advertisement

“I saw her story and I thought I had to help,” said Johal, adding he doesn’t care how long her recovery takes. “I talked to my brother and we decided we’re going to do this in honour of my dad.”

Johal’s father lived 12 years after his transplant before passing away last December.

Johal says he wants to offer the chance of life to someone else.

He’s also encouraging others to do the same by signing up to be an organ donor.

Click to play video: 'Prince Rupert family’s health care nightmare'
Prince Rupert family’s health care nightmare
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices