Businessman helping B.C. woman who declined surgery because of post-care costs

An Okanagan resident has stepped up to help after hearing how an area woman had to decline needed surgery because she couldn’t afford post-operative costs.

Christina Derksen-Unrau of Princeton was told she would have to stay in Vancouver for up to six months following a double lung transplant.

“I have had to decline being listed (for the surgery) because I cannot afford the astronomical costs associated with mandatory aftercare as per (Vancouver General Hospital) transplant requirements,” Unrau said online.

According to Unrau, staying on the Coast that long could cost an estimated $40,000, which the family cannot afford.

“I require a 24/7 caregiver which will be my husband, the sole income in our household, which means he will not be able to work,” said Derksen-Unrau.

Enter businessman Gary Johal of Penticton.

“I saw her story. It was heartbreaking,” Johal told Global News.

“My dad also was on the waiting list for six years. He was waiting for a kidney, so I know the stress and pain a family goes through. “Every day, it can feel like a year.”

Johal has promised to pay any expenses that might come up.

“I saw her story and I thought I had to help,” said Johal, adding he doesn’t care how long her recovery takes. “I talked to my brother and we decided we’re going to do this in honour of my dad.”

Johal’s father lived 12 years after his transplant before passing away last December.

Johal says he wants to offer the chance of life to someone else.

He’s also encouraging others to do the same by signing up to be an organ donor.