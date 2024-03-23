Hundreds taking in annual Kelowna Fan Experience

See more sharing options

Hundreds gathered to attend the Kelowna Fan Experience in the city’s downtown core on Saturday.

The three-day event, which is taking place at three locations, began Friday evening and ends Sunday afternoon.

The Innovation Centre, Black Box Theatre and downtown branch of the Okanagan Regional Library are this year’s venues.

“People love to be creative and try out what it would be like to be their favourite movie or celebrity,” said organizer Bonnie Gratz. “It’s a chance to escape the everyday and be someone completely different.”

In addition to a Cosplay contest, games, karaoke, movie screenings and presentations will take place throughout the weekend.

Cosplay fans can look forward to karaoke, movie screenings, parties and even presentations from cosplay actors.

More information about KFX is available online.