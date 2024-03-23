Menu

Headline link
Canada

Hundreds taking in annual Kelowna Fan Experience

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 23, 2024 6:52 pm
1 min read
The Kelowna Fan Experience began Friday night and runs until Sunday afternoon in the downtown core. View image in full screen
The Kelowna Fan Experience began Friday night and runs until Sunday afternoon in the downtown core. Global News
Hundreds gathered to attend the Kelowna Fan Experience in the city’s downtown core on Saturday.

The three-day event, which is taking place at three locations, began Friday evening and ends Sunday afternoon.

The Innovation Centre, Black Box Theatre and downtown branch of the Okanagan Regional Library are this year’s venues.

“People love to be creative and try out what it would be like to be their favourite movie or celebrity,” said organizer Bonnie Gratz. “It’s a chance to escape the everyday and be someone completely different.”

In addition to a Cosplay contest, games, karaoke, movie screenings and presentations will take place throughout the weekend.

Cosplay fans can look forward to karaoke, movie screenings, parties and even presentations from cosplay actors.

More information about KFX is available online.

