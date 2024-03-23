Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Flooding at St. Thomas, Ont. business after man damages urinals, water pipes

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 23, 2024 2:42 pm
1 min read
Police arrested a man after a business complained someone had damaged a urinal and water pipes leading to flooding. FILE PHOTO of a St. Thomas, Ont., police cruiser.
Police arrested a man after a business complained someone had damaged a urinal and water pipes leading to flooding. FILE PHOTO of a St. Thomas, Ont., police cruiser. St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

St. Thomas, Ont., police say a man was arrested after he reportedly damaged urinals and water pipes at a business.

Police say they received a call Friday night from a downtown establishment to remove a patron from the business.

Police were told a man had reportedly damaged urinals and water pipes in the bathroom before being asked to leave. It led to flooding and caused water damage to the business, police say.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The situation is being investigated as criminal mischief.

Click to play video: 'Police search for man who urinated on floor of B.C. Dairy Queen after mask dispute'
Police search for man who urinated on floor of B.C. Dairy Queen after mask dispute
Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices