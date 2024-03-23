Flooding at St. Thomas, Ont. business after man damages urinals, water pipes

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

St. Thomas, Ont., police say a man was arrested after he reportedly damaged urinals and water pipes at a business.

Police say they received a call Friday night from a downtown establishment to remove a patron from the business.

Police were told a man had reportedly damaged urinals and water pipes in the bathroom before being asked to leave. It led to flooding and caused water damage to the business, police say.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The situation is being investigated as criminal mischief.