West Kelowna gets green light to borrow $8M for new firehall

The votes are in, and West Kelowna has the official go-ahead to borrow $8 million for a new firehall.

Results of the city’s alternative approval process came in late Thursday, and very few residents opposed the plan of borrowing money to partially fund a new firehall for the Lakeview Heights neighbourhood.

The city says it received just 68 forms opposing the plan. That’s well below the 10 per cent mark, which, for West Kelowna, would be 2,810 opposing signatures.

The alternative approval process benefits government as those in favour of whatever is being proposed have to do nothing while those against have to register opposition.

If enough residents register opposition, the process can then either be shut down or it can head to a yes-or-no referendum vote.

In the North Okanagan, residents in Area F recently opposed a plan to spend $289,000 on mosquito control costs.

The regional district’s alternative approval process was soundly opposed, with 30.7 per cent registering opposition – well above the 10 per cent population threshold.

However, despite that, the regional district forged ahead with a referendum vote, which was soundly defeated, with 1,231 votes against and 114 votes in favour.

In West Kelowna, the city says the Firehall 32 is now 53 years old and is well past its lifespan.

The new firehall, which is pegged to cost $14.3 million, would be at 860 Anders Rd., a park site just around the corner from the current location.

The city says no new taxes will result from the borrowing, and that city staff will discuss the initiative at next Tuesday’s council meeting.