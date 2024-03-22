Menu

Sports

Inter-university hockey bout raises funds to fight cancer in Kingston

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted March 22, 2024 2:24 pm
1 min read
The seventh annual Cure Cancer Classic in Kingston marked a milestone this year, raising thousands of dollars for cancer research initiatives.

Over $600,000 were raised as a result of the game that saw students from the commerce and engineering programs at Queen’s University going at it, in a friendly bout of hockey. With a final score of seven to three, the commerce side took the win. But it was cancer research that ultimately prevailed at the end of the game on March 14.

The Cure Cancer Classic saw players from Queen University’s engineering and commerce departments duking it out in a hockey game to raise funds for cancer research. View image in full screen
The Cure Cancer Classic saw players from Queen University’s engineering and commerce departments duking it out in a hockey game to raise funds for cancer research. Courtesy Queen's University

“We extend our gratitude to all involved this year, including the sponsors, donors, faculty and community members, whose dedication and generosity fuelled our mission,” said Kate Sheedy, co-chair of the Cure Cancer Classic, in a release on Friday. “Witnessing the tangible impact of our collective efforts in the fight against cancer is truly inspiring. Surpassing our record (and) breaking (the) fundraising goal of $600,000 stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the community.”

The game itself raised $338,344, with the funds then being matched by the Canadian Cancer Society. The final total raised was $624, 103, going to the Canadian Cancer Trials Group (CCTG)

According to the release, the game between the two competing departments first began in 2005.

