Memorial golf tournament raises record amount for Hospice Wellington

The 41st annual Norma Owen Memorial Golf Tournament raised a record amount of funds.

The sold-out event at the Guelph Lakes Golf and Country Club last September raised more than $30,000.

The Guelph Police Association announced in a news release on Thursday that the amount was the most it has raised in the 40 years of the event.

They say the proceeds will go to Hospice Wellington to be used to support its end-of-life service and supportive programming for families across Wellington County.

Since the inaugural event in 1983, the Guelph Police Association has raised more than $505,000 for cancer-related charities in the area.

The event is in memory of Const. Norma Owen, who died of cancer in 1983.