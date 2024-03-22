Menu

Canada

Memorial golf tournament raises record amount for Hospice Wellington

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 22, 2024 12:09 pm
1 min read
The Norma Owen Memorial Golf Tournament raised $30,000 for Hospice Wellington. View image in full screen
The Norma Owen Memorial Golf Tournament raised $30,000 for Hospice Wellington. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
The 41st annual Norma Owen Memorial Golf Tournament raised a record amount of funds.

The sold-out event at the Guelph Lakes Golf and Country Club last September raised more than $30,000.

The Guelph Police Association announced in a news release on Thursday that the amount was the most it has raised in the 40 years of the event.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
They say the proceeds will go to Hospice Wellington to be used to support its end-of-life service and supportive programming for families across Wellington County.

Since the inaugural event in 1983, the Guelph Police Association has raised more than $505,000 for cancer-related charities in the area.

The event is in memory of Const. Norma Owen, who died of cancer in 1983.

 

