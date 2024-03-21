Rotary Beach Park in Kelowna to undergo irrigation upgrades

One of Kelowna’s popular beaches will undergo irrigation improvements next week.
The city says $170,000 will be spent on upgrading the aging irrigation infrastructure at Rotary Beach Park.
Construction will start on Monday, March 25, and should be completed by early summer.
Calls for better water management for crop sustainability
“These upgrades will extend the life of irrigation equipment, reduce maintenance costs and, through the use of modern flow sensing technology, reduce water consumption,” said the city.
The beach, including all site amenities, will remain open throughout construction.
