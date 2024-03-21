Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rotary Beach Park in Kelowna to undergo irrigation upgrades

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 21, 2024 1:28 pm
1 min read
A beach in the Okanagan. View image in full screen
File photo of Rotary Beach Park in Kelowna, B.C. Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One of Kelowna’s popular beaches will undergo irrigation improvements next week.

The city says $170,000 will be spent on upgrading the aging irrigation infrastructure at Rotary Beach Park.

Construction will start on Monday, March 25, and should be completed by early summer.

Click to play video: 'Calls for better water management for crop sustainability'
Calls for better water management for crop sustainability
Trending Now

“These upgrades will extend the life of irrigation equipment, reduce maintenance costs and, through the use of modern flow sensing technology, reduce water consumption,” said the city.

Story continues below advertisement

The beach, including all site amenities, will remain open throughout construction.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices