N.S. pallet project going forward despite public outcry: ‘There is a high degree of need’

Dozens of residents gathered in Kentville, N.S. Wednesday night to voice their concerns over an upcoming tiny home project that would support those sleeping rough in the Annapolis Valley.

The over two-hour meeting heard from those in the area who are primarily opposed to the project, saying the project would be better suited in another area of the municipality.

Concerns were also brought up over the trustworthiness of the service provider Open Arms, the use of drugs and alcohol within the site, and the safety of the project in its location.

Town staff learned about the details in late October, when a municipal agenda noted that “15 tiny homes will be erected on the parcel of land near the courthouse/entrance to Miner’s Marsh.”

However, letters written by Taylor MacLellan Cochrane Lawyers obtained by Global News showed opposition to that site.

“It is my respectful submission that, for the foregoing reasons, there is simply no authority for the development to be erected in the proposed location and, if that fact is ignored, the concerned citizens will have no choice but to ask the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia to intervene,” the letter stated.

The project was subsequently moved across the river to the Municipality of the County of Kings, where the project continues to be met with heavy resistance.

When asked by residents, staff from the Department of Community Services called the projected site behind the courthouse “rumours,” saying whoever hired lawyers was “out of line.”

“The consultation piece takes a lot of time and really at the end of the day I think we would have just gotten to the same place (for the site to be placed in North Kentville),” said Meredith Cowan, with the Department of Community Services, at the meeting on Wednesday.

“So for us, the priority is people in tents and making sure they’re warm and safe.”

The shelters are constructed with access to electricity, washrooms, laundry, and on-site support, and each unit has a bed frame, mattress, and a desk.

According to 2022 data from Homeless No More Annapolis Valley, 231 individuals experienced homelessness between West Hants and Digby, N.S., with nearly half of those believed to be sheltering in Kentville.

The organization believes there is an additional 124 children who are homeless.

The service provider Open Arms said more residents are showing up on their doorstep, and the need has been growing in the area.

“We intend to operate with integrity and be good neighbours and good stewards of the area. I would really like to work with the community to make this a positive experience not only for our guests but also for the people in the neighbourhood,” said Leanne Jennings, Open Arms’ executive director.

“There is a high degree of need to have dignified housing in our area and these pallet shelters provide that uniquely.”

Residents throughout the meeting raised the issue of a growing affordability crisis in the area, with rising costs of electricity, rent and food in the Kentville area.

One resident described pallet shelters as a “drop in the bucket” as he pleaded for more affordable housing options.

For others, the province’s lack of consultation on pallets remained a sticking point after the meeting.

Fiona Van Wilgenburg found some clarity in the project after Wednesday’s meeting, saying that while she’s not opposed to the project, the province hasn’t been taking the concerns of residents into consideration.

“The overwhelming response is: this shouldn’t be in a residential area, and people are upset about that,” she said in an interview with Global News after the meeting.

“It would be nice for the province and everyone else to take our concerns seriously and develop a plan around that.”

The 20 structures will be built at the site near the hospital and are expected to be built in Nova Scotia in the next four to six weeks.

No ministers showed up for the meeting due to a late sitting at the legislature.