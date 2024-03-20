Penticton Vees hosting foodbank fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

The Penticton Vees are a powerhouse in the B.C. Hockey League.

Last weekend, the team clinched its 12th consecutive Interior Division pennant.

This weekend, they’ll host two games. However, one of them will double as a fundraiser to fight local hunger.

Friday’s home game against Merritt will see Penticton again team up with Valley First and the Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank to raise funds and food for those in need.

2:20 Gospel Mission deals with food insecurity

“Food security is an ongoing issue in our communities,” said Nathan Little of Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union. “We’re here to partner with the Vees and other local businesses to ensure that there is no hunger in our communities.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Vees are asking those who attend Friday’s game — dubbed Valley First Feed the Valley night — to make a donation.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“The cost of living has gone up, inflation has gone up, more families are in need of help to put food on the table,” said Vees communications manager Fraser Rodgers.

“This is a huge event to help replenish the Salvation Army food bank that helps 16 other subsidiary food banks across the South Okanagan.”

2:19 UBCO research highlights student food insecurity

To entice attendance, and hopefully break the BCHL’s attendance record of 5,008, the Vees are offering a playoff prize package that includes a box suite, a $200 food and drink voucher and an autographed jersey.

However, fans must bring a minimum of three non-perishable food items or a cash donation of $5.

Story continues below advertisement

The Vees said they collected 1,470 pounds of food last year, and nearly 23,000 pounds of food have been donated at annual Feed the Valley games since 2011.

More information about the fundraiser is available online.