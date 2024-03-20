Menu

Share

Canada

Nova Scotia NDP bill would ban use of replacement workers during strikes

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2024 11:17 am
1 min read
Nova Scotia’s third-party NDP has tabled a bill in the legislature that would ban the use of replacement workers during a strike. NDP Leader Claudia Chender talks with reporters at the party's convention in Dartmouth, N.S., on Saturday, June 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia’s third-party NDP has tabled a bill in the legislature that would ban the use of replacement workers during a strike. NDP Leader Claudia Chender talks with reporters at the party's convention in Dartmouth, N.S., on Saturday, June 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV; SDV
Nova Scotia’s NDP has tabled a bill that would ban the use of replacement workers during a strike.

Party leader Claudia Chender says her opposition bill is similar to legislation in Quebec and British Columbia and comes as federal legislation is currently before the House of Commons.

Chender says her party’s bill includes a $100,000-a-day fine for employers who use replacement labour and would also allow unions and employers to agree on work that could continue during a strike or lockout for health and safety reasons.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
The bill is supported by UNIFOR, which represents more than 230 workers at the Halifax Autoport facility who have been on strike since Feb. 27, and the Nova Scotia Federation of Labour.

Jennifer Murray, UNIFOR Atlantic’s regional director, says Autoport has been using replacement workers since the strike began, a move she says seriously undermines the bargaining process.

Labour Minister Jill Blaser didn’t commit to supporting the NDP bill but said the issue deserves careful consideration, especially since legislation appears likely at the federal level.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

