Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Think you’re the best at Candy Crush? Prove it to win $1M tournament prize

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 3:50 pm
2 min read
A man with glasses, photographed from behind is playing Candy Crush Saga. View image in full screen
FILE - King, the developer of Candy Crush Saga, has announced the 2024 iteration of its worldwide Candy Crush All Stars tournament, which features a US$1-million prize pot. King
Calling all Candy Crushers: there’s a tasty US$1 million (over C$1.3 million) prize up for grabs as part of what is set to be the “world’s largest casual mobile gaming tournament in history.”

King, the maker of the famous tile-matching game Candy Crush Saga, on Tuesday announced this year’s Candy Crush All Stars tournament.

In a press release, the developer didn’t sugarcoat the news — with a US$1-million prize and bragging rights as the world’s greatest Candy Crush player, the stakes are high.

The competition will begin on March 28 and runs until April 5.

Several knockout stages with various leaderboard challenges will be used to narrow the competition into a fun-sized bunch of only 10 finalists.

In the end, these top 10 players who crush the competition (and the most candies) will be invited to battle it out at the live final hosted in Los Angeles.

The developer said anyone can participate in this sweet tournament, so long as they are above the age of 18 and have reached Level 25 or above in the game. (This means you, Canadians!) The competition is free to enter.

Candy Crush All Stars 2023 winner Jay from New York said scoring last year’s title earned him respect.

“I remember running off the stage after I won and a family member went up to me and said, ‘No one in this family has been the best in the world at anything, congratulations,'” Jay recalled in the press release. “Candy Crush champion of the world. Can I say that? So crazy!”

Todd Green, general manager of the King’s Candy Crush franchise, told Variety, “We might be sweet, but we take Candy Crush All Stars very seriously.”

“We’ve always strived to surprise and delight our players, and this tournament is no different,” he said.

According to Green, the 2023 Candy Crush All Stars tournament saw enough participants to “fill over 300 football stadiums.” Throughout the month-long competition, 535 billion candies were crushed in total.

Green called the 2024 tournament “bigger and better than ever” and said several modifications have been made to improve the experience based on past user feedback. These improvements include “optimized” gameplay and an enhanced Candy Crush Content Hub to make it a one-stop shop for players.

This will be the fourth iteration of the annual Candy Crush All Stars tournament. The US$1-million prize is the largest jackpot in the competition’s history.

The tournament is available to residents in 21 countries, including Canada and the U.S.

