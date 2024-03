Major nurses union reaches agreement with Quebec for 5-year-contract

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

After 15 months of negotiations a major nurses union has reached an agreement with the Quebec government for a five-year collective agreement.

The proposed deal needs to be put to the 80,000 members of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec, known as the FIQ, which also represents respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists.

The union and Quebec Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel both said today they won’t discuss specifics before members have a chance to hear the details.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The FIQ was one of three public sector unions that had still not reached a deal with the province, and negotiations with the two others are ongoing.

Earlier this year, unions representing 420,000 public sector workers in the health and education sectors ratified new collective agreements.

A separate teachers union with roughly 66,000 members also ratified a collective agreement this year.