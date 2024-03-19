Menu

Canada

AstraZeneca to buy Ontario cancer treatment developer Fusion Pharmaceuticals

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2024 1:14 pm
1 min read
A Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. logo is shown in a handout. The Canadian cancer treatment developer has signed a deal to be bought by AstraZeneca in an agreement valued at up to US$2.4 billion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO. View image in full screen
A Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. logo is shown in a handout. The Canadian cancer treatment developer has signed a deal to be bought by AstraZeneca in an agreement valued at up to US$2.4 billion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO.
Canadian cancer treatment developer Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has signed a deal to be bought by AstraZeneca in an agreement valued at up to US$2.4 billion.

Under the terms of the deal, Fusion shareholders will receive US$21 per share in cash plus an additional non-transferable contingent value right worth $3 per share in cash that is payable upon the achievement of a specified regulatory milestone.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Fusion shares closed at US$10.64 on the Nasdaq market on Monday.

Fusion, based in Hamilton, is focused on developing radioconjugates which are used to deliver radiation directly to cancer cells.

The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including shareholder approval.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

