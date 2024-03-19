Menu

Canada

Hamilton’s falconwatch says downtown peregrines seen with egg

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 11:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Banding and naming of Hamilton’s peregrine falcon chicks'
Banding and naming of Hamilton’s peregrine falcon chicks
RELATED: Mark Nash of the Canadian Peregrine Foundation and Anne Yagi, a retired management biologist from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, work to band Hamilton's new batch of peregrine falcon chicks – May 27, 2022
The group watching over a pair of peregrine falcons living atop the Sheraton Hotel say they’ve spotted an egg, beating a record for the earliest ever seen from a couple at the downtown Hamilton in a given year.

The Hamilton Community Peregrine Project (HCPP) says McKeever and Judson rolled an egg into view just a few days ago, beating a 2020 record set for the earliest one has ever been seen in a mating season.

“Most of the time we still can’t see it. In some photos we can see just a glimpse of brown. In others it is not visible at all. But it is there,” watchers wrote in an update on Sunday.

The falcons moved onto a ‘scrape’ at the Sheraton in early 2022, which has been a nesting spot for the species over the last 29 years now.

Peregrine falcon Judson watching over an egg atop the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Hamilton on March 17, 2024. View image in full screen
Peregrine falcon Judson watching over an egg atop the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Hamilton on March 17, 2024. Charles Gregory / Hamilton Falcon Watch / Facebook

 

McKeever arrived in the Hamilton area in January 2022, shortly after the death of Lily, the hotel ledge’s previous resident female, the same month.

Judson, McKeever’s mate, arrived in Hamilton from Buffalo at the end of the nesting season in 2021 and the pair had four chicks during that mating season.

They had another four chicks born in late April of last year named Kirkendall, Gibson, Stipley and Delta.

McKeever nesting with egg at the far end of a ledge at the downtown Sheraton in Hamilton, Ont. on March 19, 2024. View image in full screen
McKeever nesting with egg at the far end of a ledge at the downtown Sheraton in Hamilton, Ont. on March 19, 2024. Charles Gregory / Hamilton Falcon Watch / Facebook

Falcon eggs usually hatch 30 to 34 days after being laid by a female, according to the Canadian Peregrine Foundation.

If the incubation is successful, the new chicks could be seen as early as the last week of April.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

