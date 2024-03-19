Hamilton’s falconwatch says downtown peregrines seen with egg

Send this page to someone via email

The group watching over a pair of peregrine falcons living atop the Sheraton Hotel say they’ve spotted an egg, beating a record for the earliest ever seen from a couple at the downtown Hamilton in a given year.

The Hamilton Community Peregrine Project (HCPP) says McKeever and Judson rolled an egg into view just a few days ago, beating a 2020 record set for the earliest one has ever been seen in a mating season.

“Most of the time we still can’t see it. In some photos we can see just a glimpse of brown. In others it is not visible at all. But it is there,” watchers wrote in an update on Sunday.

The falcons moved onto a ‘scrape’ at the Sheraton in early 2022, which has been a nesting spot for the species over the last 29 years now.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Peregrine falcon Judson watching over an egg atop the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Hamilton on March 17, 2024. Charles Gregory / Hamilton Falcon Watch / Facebook

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

McKeever arrived in the Hamilton area in January 2022, shortly after the death of Lily, the hotel ledge’s previous resident female, the same month.

Judson, McKeever’s mate, arrived in Hamilton from Buffalo at the end of the nesting season in 2021 and the pair had four chicks during that mating season.

They had another four chicks born in late April of last year named Kirkendall, Gibson, Stipley and Delta.

View image in full screen McKeever nesting with egg at the far end of a ledge at the downtown Sheraton in Hamilton, Ont. on March 19, 2024. Charles Gregory / Hamilton Falcon Watch / Facebook

Falcon eggs usually hatch 30 to 34 days after being laid by a female, according to the Canadian Peregrine Foundation.

Story continues below advertisement

If the incubation is successful, the new chicks could be seen as early as the last week of April.