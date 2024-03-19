Menu

Health

Nurses union reaches tentative deal with Quebec government

By Matilda Cerone Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 7:56 am
1 min read
Members of the Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la santé du Quebec union march to the National Assembly in Quebec City on Oct. 2, 2023. The union announced a tentative agreement with the provincial government Tuesday. View image in full screen
Members of the Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la santé du Quebec union march to the National Assembly in Quebec City on Oct. 2, 2023. The union announced a tentative agreement with the provincial government Tuesday. jqb
After months of strikes and negotiations, the Quebec nurses union has reached a tentative agreement with the provincial government.

The deal is being presented to the representatives of the FIQ, the Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec, on March 19, 20 and 21.

If they accept it, it will be shared with the union’s 80,000 members, who will vote to adopt it.

Details on what is included in the agreement were not being shared as of early Tuesday.

