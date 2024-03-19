Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C.’s auditor general to release reports on toxic drug crisis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 19, 2024 12:25 pm
1 min read
British Columbia's auditor general is expected to release two independent audits on government programs aimed at curbing the death toll from the toxic drug crisis. Michael Pickup appears at the legislature in Halifax on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. View image in full screen
British Columbia's auditor general is expected to release two independent audits on government programs aimed at curbing the death toll from the toxic drug crisis. Michael Pickup appears at the legislature in Halifax on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s auditor general is expected to release two independent audits on government programs aimed at curbing the death toll from the toxic drug crisis.

Michael Pickup’s office has conducted reports on the government’s overdose prevention and supervised consumption services and the first phase of the prescribed safer-supply implementation.

Click to play video: 'Safer supply diversion debate in B.C. legislature'
Safer supply diversion debate in B.C. legislature

The safer-supply program has generated criticism since its implementation, including from federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who both claimed that drugs from the program were being diverted into the rest of Canada.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Solicitor general Mike Farnworth said last week that there’s no evidence of widespread diversion of the safe-supply drugs.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

B.C. public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a report in December 2023 that there was a lack of evidence to determine if the problem was pervasive, although there were concerns from clinicians that the drugs were being diverted.

There are just under 50 overdose prevention sites across the province and the BC Coroners Service says there has been one death in the province at a site this year.

More on Health
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices