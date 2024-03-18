Menu

Canada

Red Pheasant Cree Nation man headed to court for attempted murder

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 6:50 pm
1 min read
According to RCMP, Travis Wuttunee attacked a man on Red Pheasant First Nation and was arrested by police shortly after. . View image in full screen
According to RCMP, Travis Wuttunee attacked a man on Red Pheasant First Nation and was arrested by police shortly after. . DD
A 42-year-old man from Red Pheasant Cree Nation will be in North Battleford Provincial Court tomorrow after being charged with attempted murder.

According to RCMP, Travis Wuttunee attacked a man on the First Nation and was arrested by police shortly after.

RCMP say he gave the officers a false name.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Wuttunee was charged with attempted murder. He is also facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and resisting a police officer.

He will appear in North Battleford Provincial Court Tuesday.

Union worried new Saskatchewan Marshal Service won’t reduce crime
