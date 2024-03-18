Red Pheasant Cree Nation man headed to court for attempted murder

See more sharing options

A 42-year-old man from Red Pheasant Cree Nation will be in North Battleford Provincial Court tomorrow after being charged with attempted murder.

According to RCMP, Travis Wuttunee attacked a man on the First Nation and was arrested by police shortly after.

RCMP say he gave the officers a false name.

Wuttunee was charged with attempted murder. He is also facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and resisting a police officer.

He will appear in North Battleford Provincial Court Tuesday.

