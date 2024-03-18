Menu

Canada

25-year-old London man charged after truck crashes into house

By Emily Passfield Global News
Posted March 18, 2024 4:00 pm
1 min read
A single motor vehicle had collided with a parked truck, causing it to crash through the wall of a nearby townhouse in the city's west end. . View image in full screen
A single motor vehicle had collided with a parked truck, causing it to crash through the wall of a nearby townhouse in the city's west end. . London Police / X
A 25-year-old London, Ont., man has been charged after an early morning collision Sunday in the west end of the city.

On March 17 at approximately 2:30 a.m., a single-vehicle collision occurred at Berkshire Drive and Topping Lane. Police arrived on the scene to find a single motor vehicle had collided with a parked truck, causing it to crash through the wall of a nearby townhouse.

The male driver and two passengers of the vehicle were transported to hospital by paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported, and damages have not been calculated as of yet.

As a result, a 25-year-old London man has been charged with failure or refusal to comply with demands made by peace officer/bodily harm, and impaired operation of a conveyance.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on April 25 in relation to the charges.

