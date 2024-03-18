Menu

Edmonton Elks add Jason Shivers, 4 others to coaching staff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 18, 2024 1:38 pm
1 min read
Private group of former players hope to buy the Edmonton Elks football team
Private group of former players hope to buy the Edmonton Elks football team
WATCH ABOVE: The Edmonton Elks continue to lose money and fans, but what if the CFL franchise owned by the community for the last 75 years went up for sale? Former player-turned-CEO of 73 Holdings investment firm Garrick Jones is very passionate about buying the green and gold and restoring it to its former glory. He joined Carole Anne Devaney from Texas to talk about his ambitions.
Jason Shivers is back with the Edmonton Elks.

The team announced added new hires to its coaching staff led by head coach Chris Jones on Monday.

Shivers, who played five seasons in the CFL with Toronto (2007-09) and Hamilton (2010-11), previously served as Edmonton’s defensive backs coach for two seasons (2014 and 2015), helping the team capture the 2015 Grey Cup.

Edmonton Elks reflect on disappointing season and look ahead to a better year to come
Edmonton Elks reflect on disappointing season and look ahead to a better year to come
He returns as the club’s assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Shivers joined Jones’s staff in Saskatchewan in 2016 as defensive backs coach before getting promoted to defensive coordinator, a position he held with the Roughriders until the end of the 2023 season.

Edmonton has also brought on board Markus Klund as the defensive backs coach, Albert Poree as the running backs coach, Nate O’Neal as the defensive line coach, and Takoby Cofield as the assistant offensive line coach.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

