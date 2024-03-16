Menu

Canada

Woman rescued from Toronto’s Humber River dies in hospital

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted March 16, 2024 9:35 am
1 min read
Emergency teams in Toronto were dispatched to a scene near Dundas Street West, where a woman had reportedly fallen into the Humber River. View image in full screen
Emergency teams in Toronto were dispatched to a scene near Dundas Street West, where a woman had reportedly fallen into the Humber River. Don Mitchell / AM640 files
An adult woman has died in hospital after being rescued from a fall into the Humber River, police confirmed Saturday morning.

Emergency teams in the city dispatched when calls came in reporting a woman had fallen into the river near Dundas Street West around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Fire officials rescued her from the water and provided care until the EMS team arrived. She was then transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, medics said.

Police said she died in the early hours of Saturday.

Officials say the identity of the victim is not known at this time.

“No info on who she is or circumstances on how she got into the water,” Toronto police said in a post on social media.

