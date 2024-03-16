Woman rescued from Toronto’s Humber River dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

An adult woman has died in hospital after being rescued from a fall into the Humber River, police confirmed Saturday morning.

Emergency teams in the city dispatched when calls came in reporting a woman had fallen into the river near Dundas Street West around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Fire officials rescued her from the water and provided care until the EMS team arrived. She was then transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, medics said.

Police said she died in the early hours of Saturday.

Officials say the identity of the victim is not known at this time.

“No info on who she is or circumstances on how she got into the water,” Toronto police said in a post on social media.