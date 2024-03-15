Menu

Crime

Man facing terrorism charges in Edmonton City Hall shooting has bail hearing delayed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 15, 2024 2:40 pm
1 min read
Terrorism charges laid in Edmonton City Hall shooting
WATCH ABOVE: Terrorism charges have been laid against a man accused of opening fire inside Edmonton city hall. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports. – Mar 4, 2024
A man facing terrorism charges after an armed attack on Edmonton City Hall in January will have to wait a while longer before being able to seek bail.

Bezhani Sarvar, 28, has been charged with counselling commission of a terrorism offence and possession of property for terrorist purposes.

Police have said a heavily armed man entered city hall through an underground parkade, fired a gun and lit several small incendiary devices, which caused a small fire outside an elevator.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
No one was hurt, but the bullets shattered glass and punctured ceilings and walls.

Sarvar’s original bail hearing last week was delayed and a new date was expected to be set on Friday.

But a lawyer for Sarvar, who was present at his appearance, said he is expecting more disclosure in the matter and the case has been set over until March 20.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

