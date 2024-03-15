Man facing terrorism charges in Edmonton City Hall shooting has bail hearing delayed

A man facing terrorism charges after an armed attack on Edmonton City Hall in January will have to wait a while longer before being able to seek bail.
Bezhani Sarvar, 28, has been charged with counselling commission of a terrorism offence and possession of property for terrorist purposes.
Police have said a heavily armed man entered city hall through an underground parkade, fired a gun and lit several small incendiary devices, which caused a small fire outside an elevator.
No one was hurt, but the bullets shattered glass and punctured ceilings and walls.
Sarvar’s original bail hearing last week was delayed and a new date was expected to be set on Friday.
But a lawyer for Sarvar, who was present at his appearance, said he is expecting more disclosure in the matter and the case has been set over until March 20.
