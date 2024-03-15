Menu

Canada

Saskatoon man arrested as police find 347 grams of meth, 88 grams of cocaine Thursday

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted March 15, 2024 1:24 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon police arrested a man on 5th Avenue North on Thursday and found 347 grams of methamphetamine, 88 grams of cocaine and $120. . View image in full screen
Saskatoon police arrested a man on 5th Avenue North on Thursday and found 347 grams of methamphetamine, 88 grams of cocaine and $120. . Saskatoon Police Service
A 33-year-old man was arrested by Saskatoon police Thursday in a drug trafficking investigation on 5th Avenue North.

Police pursued a man on foot in the 400 block of 5th Avenue North.

When he was caught, police say they found 347 grams of methamphetamine, 88 grams of cocaine and $120 on him.

A 33-year-old man was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

