Saskatoon man arrested as police find 347 grams of meth, 88 grams of cocaine Thursday

A 33-year-old man was arrested by Saskatoon police Thursday in a drug trafficking investigation on 5th Avenue North.

Police pursued a man on foot in the 400 block of 5th Avenue North.

When he was caught, police say they found 347 grams of methamphetamine, 88 grams of cocaine and $120 on him.

A 33-year-old man was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.