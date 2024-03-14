Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation proposes binding arbitration, will suspend job action if agreed on

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is offering a path through job sanctions to the provincial government, as the two sides continue to battle in contract negotiations – or lack thereof.

The STF is calling on the government to “agree to binding arbitration to address the contentious issues of class size and complexity.”

If this is put in place, the STF said it will suspend job action and negotiations will proceed with the remaining items on the table for a new collective bargaining agreement.

“We are putting forward a fair, objective and neutral path to resolve this single-issue dispute,” STF president Samantha Becotte said Thursday.

“If government agrees to binding arbitration for class size and complexity, we will return to negotiations and all extracurricular activities, including Hoopla, band festivals, trips and graduation celebrations, can proceed.

Story continues below advertisement

“To put this in clear terms: if government refuses binding arbitration, then (Education) Minister (Jeremy) Cockrill and Premier (Scott) Moe are choosing to cancel school trips, graduation planning, band festivals, Hoopla and so many more of this year’s activities that bring joy to our students and school communities.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Rotating job action has been ongoing since mid-January, following the breakdown in contract negotiations between the STF and the provincial government. Teachers want to include issues such as class size and complexity in bargaining, but the government believes those issues are best addressed by local school boards.

In 2017, the government amended the Education Act by removing the option for binding arbitration if requested by one party. If both parties agree, however, it can be used in negotiations.

“We’re asking Minister Cockrill to agree so that we can reach resolution,” Becotte said. “Every day the Minister delays his decision means students are missing out on more activities, lost deposits and the cancellation of events.”

The STF outlined that a tentative agreement could be brought forward to STF members for a vote while awaiting the arbitrator’s decision on class size and complexity.

“The arbitrator’s decision would then be added into the agreement.”

The STF is also urging the government to agree before Sunday, March 17.

Story continues below advertisement

“As the STF has stated previously, sanction actions will increase as the impasse continues and many important extracurricular activities and events are fast approaching, starting with Hoopla next week.”

Hoopla brings teams together from across Saskatchewan to compete in high school basketball provincials. It is one of the largest tournaments of the year for schools.

In a recent interview, Moe called the job actions disappointing.

“We’ve been very clear that we’re looking to move and have moved on a number of topics,” Moe said. “The STF has not moved on any topics that they have brought to the table and we’re trying to make every effort to find solutions to ensure that our children can stay in school and they have access to their extracurricular basketball and such.”

Cockrill has previously said the job interruptions are the sole choice of the STF, and the provincial government is at the table ready to bargain.

“They’re interrupting classes, interrupting extracurriculars and that’s not what’s good for our kids, and we need them to come back to the bargaining table,” Cockrill said.

More info to come.